Varun Dhawan to star in remake of Biwi No 1?

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan has had a remarkable year with two of his films emerging as blockbusters. The Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Judwaa 2 star recently brought an apartment in Mumbai and its home tour made left us spellbound. Varun will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's October, stills of which have been released on social media already.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Varun has yet another film in his Kitty.

According to the report, Varun will star in remake of Biwi No. 1 and will team up with his father David Dhawan once again. The original Biwi No. 1 had Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Actress Sushmita Sen played the second lead in the film.

A source told Mumbai Mirror-

“The discussions are presently at nascent stage. The Dhawans will start work on the film in the coming year. Biwi No.1 is one of Varun’s favourite films and he is excited to collaborate with his father once again. Shooting dates and casting of the leading ladies will begin once the final script is locked.”