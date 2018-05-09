Varun Dhawan wraps up first song of Kalank, shares news on Instagram — Watch video

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan, who began shooting for his next film 'Kalank' last month, on Wednesday took to his Instagram to reveal that the team has finished shooting for a song from the film.

In the video, Varun, who happens to be sitting inside his car, is seen saying, "So guys, we wrapped with the first song for 'Kalank' at 6:00 am in the morning. We have been shooting entire night and really pumped about this. It's Abhishek Varmans 'Kalank', choreographed by Remo D'Souza, music by Pritam. It's something massive, wait for this one."

Check out the video here, posted by a fan club of the actor on Twitter:

Varun has packed up with the first song of #Kalank #Kalank releases 19th April 2019@Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/8iUkEG6lf9 — Varun Kingdom (@Varun_Kingdom) May 8, 2018

Directed by Abhishek Varman of '2 States' fame, 'Kalank' features an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will mark the return of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit after many years.

Actress Kiara Advani will be doing a guest appearance in the film.

Earlier, a report said that Varun, who recently finished shooting for Sharat Katariya's 'Sui Dhaaga' alongside Anushka Sharma, began shooting for 'Kalank' without taking any break. In fact, the actor has not taken any break in past several months and has been shooting without any gaps.

As per reports, Varun is also going through some rigorous training for the film.

The film is scheduled to release on April 19 next year.