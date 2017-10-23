Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 beats Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha at box office
Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Judwaa 2 has emerged as the second highest grossing films of 2017 so far. The movie has made a total of 137.81 Crores and has surpassed the collections of Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shah Rukh Khan's Raees.
Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections of the film on Twitter.
Here are his Twitter posts:
#Judwaa2 is now the SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2017 *so far*, after #Baahubali2... Crosses lifetime biz of #Raees and #ToiletEkPremKatha...
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017
#Judwaa2...
Week 1: ₹ 98.08 cr
Week 2: ₹ 27.76 cr
Week 3: ₹ 11.34 cr
Weekend 4: ₹ 63 lakhs
Total: ₹ 137.81 cr
India biz. SUPERHIT.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017
The movie released on September 29, 2017 and had a mixed response from the critics. Directed by David Dhawan, the movie is a remake of the original Judwaa which starred Salman Khan in a double role.