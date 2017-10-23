Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 beats Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha at box office

Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Judwaa 2 has emerged as the second highest grossing films of 2017 so far. The movie has made a total of 137.81 Crores and has surpassed the collections of Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shah Rukh Khan's Raees.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 23, 2017, 11:49 AM IST
Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections of the film on Twitter.

Here are his Twitter posts:

The movie released on September 29, 2017 and had a mixed response from the critics. Directed by David Dhawan, the movie is a remake of the original Judwaa which starred Salman Khan in a double role.

