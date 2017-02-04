Varun Dhawan's 'Judwaa 2' shoot starts with a Ganpati track! Check Pics

New Delhi: If superstar Salman Khan's 1997 hit 'Judwaa' by David Dhawan made you fall in love with the double dose of the actor, then imagine what would Varun Dhawan starrer 'Judwaa 2' can do to you!

Yes! Varun's film 'Judwaa 2' shoot has started off and that too on a rather divine note. Quite literally, we mean. Nadiadwala Grandson and Warda Nadiadwala posted some on-shoot pictures on Twitter, which clearly look like mahurat shots.

Also, if you notice closely, we can see a huge life-size idol of lord Ganpati on the sets. Looks like Varun is going to dance on a Ganpati track marking the first shot of the 'Judwaa 2' mahurat.

It can't get better than starting off the film's shoot with an ode to the lord of new beginnings!

'Judwaa 2' stars Varun with Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. David Dhawan's son will be seen playing a double role.