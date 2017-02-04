Varun Dhawan's 'Judwaa 2' shoot starts with a Ganpati track! Check Pics
New Delhi: If superstar Salman Khan's 1997 hit 'Judwaa' by David Dhawan made you fall in love with the double dose of the actor, then imagine what would Varun Dhawan starrer 'Judwaa 2' can do to you!
Yes! Varun's film 'Judwaa 2' shoot has started off and that too on a rather divine note. Quite literally, we mean. Nadiadwala Grandson and Warda Nadiadwala posted some on-shoot pictures on Twitter, which clearly look like mahurat shots.
@Judwaa_02 Raja's back with a bang #Judwaa2 ... GL #DavidDhawan #SajidNadiadwala @Varun_dvn @Asli_Jacqueline @taapsee @Bose and the crew pic.twitter.com/VVb5DBJJVV
— Warda S Nadiadwala (@WardaNadiadwala) February 3, 2017
*Drumrolls* #Judwaa2 Mahurat shot by @Skhannadiadwala, #SufyanNadiadwala & #ShafaatNadiadwala!#SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/EYvTnEOdF4
— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 3, 2017
Team #Judwaa2 at the shoot today! #DavidDhawan #SajidNadiadwala and @Varun_dvn! pic.twitter.com/pAFqyIoScx
— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 3, 2017
Also, if you notice closely, we can see a huge life-size idol of lord Ganpati on the sets. Looks like Varun is going to dance on a Ganpati track marking the first shot of the 'Judwaa 2' mahurat.
It can't get better than starting off the film's shoot with an ode to the lord of new beginnings!
'Judwaa 2' stars Varun with Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. David Dhawan's son will be seen playing a double role.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Amitabh Bachchan didn't charge any fee for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'BLACK'!
- World Cancer Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik brings out the pain of cancer patients in his latest sand art tribute!
- Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' continues golden spin at box office; 'Haanikaarak Bapu' to celebrate blockbuster success!
- Vaani Kapoor feels 'Befikre' was ahead of its time!
- We lost our mind while making 'Silence': Andrew Garfield
- Amitabh Bachchan didn't charge any fee for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'BLACK'!
- Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' continues golden spin at box office; 'Haanikaarak Bapu' to celebrate blockbuster success!
- Vaani Kapoor feels 'Befikre' was ahead of its time!
- Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' trailer crosses 10mn views in just a day!
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' to release in Pakistan; Mahira Khan says 'everyone waiting'!