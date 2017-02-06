Varun Dhawan's 'Judwaa 2' to feature Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor
New Delhi: We have a good news for the Bollywood lovers who are waiting for Varun Dhawan starrer 'Judwaa 2'. You will be amazed to know that superstar Salman Khan and diva Karisma Kapoor will also be seen spilling their charm in the upcoming film.
No, we are not kidding. The same was recently confirmed by the movie producer. Also, it was added that their characters will only be making special appearances in the flick.
"They (Salman and Karisma) are saying they want to be part of the film. They will not have a specific role or character, but they will come in a special appearance," PTI quoted filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala as saying.
Excited much?
The shooting of the David Dhawan directorial recently kicked off in style. 'Judwaa 2' also features Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.
