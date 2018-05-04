हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan's 'October' Week 3 Box Office collections—Check figures

It has been helmed by Shoojit Sircar.

New Delhi: Bollywood's safest bet, Varun Dhawan has surely proved that he is one of the most bankable stars at Box Office these days. He tasted success with maiden film 'Student Of The Year' and then went on to star in movies which shined bright at the ticket windows. His mix of commercial and offbeat films helped him strike the right balance, early in his career graph.

Varun's last release 'October' fetched rave reviews for his performance. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

'October' is written by Juhi Chaturvedi, who wrote the terrific story of 'Piku' as well. Besides Varun, the film marked the big screen debut of Banita Sandhu. Actress Gitanjali Rao also played a pivotal part in the film.

It has been helmed by Shoojit Sircar. The film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under Rising Sun Films banner. It hit the screens on April 13, 2018. Even though there aren't many songs yet tracks such as 'Theher Ja', 'Tab Bhi Tu' and the title track will stay with you for a long time.

The actor will next be seen with Anushka Sharma in Yash Raj Films (YRF) upcoming venture 'Sui Dhaaga'. The film reportedly promotes Made In India campaign. 

Varun DhawanOctoberOctober box office collectionsBollywoodoctober filmShoojit Sircar
