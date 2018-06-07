हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Veere Di Wedding

The film also became the third topmost opener of 2018. 

Veere Di Wedding Box Office collections: Kareena-Sonam starrer crosses Rs 50 cr mark

New Delhi: Bollywood's all-female flick 'Veere Di Wedding' has hit the bull's eye at the Box Office. The film opened to mixed reviews from the critics but has certainly impressed the fans. Some have loved the all-female flick while others have had their reservations over certain portions of the film. But all said and done, 'Veere Di Wedding' has nailed it and how!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: "#VeereDiWedding crosses HALF-CENTURY... Biz likely to be affected today [Thu] due to #Kaala and #JurassicWorld ... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr, Tue 5.47 cr, Wed 4.87 cr. Total: ₹ 52.90 cr. India biz."

The film features Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. With numbers like 'Tareefan', 'Veere' title track, the music is also riding on top slots in various chartbuster lists.

This film has been the talk of the town for many reasons. Firstly, 'Veere...' is significant as it's seen as Kareena's comeback vehicle after her brief pregnancy break. Also, this is Sonam's first outing after marrying longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja.

The film also became the third topmost opener of 2018. After 'Baaghi 2' (Rs 25.10 cr), 'Padmaavat' (Rs 19 cr), Veere earned a Rs 10.7 cr on an opening day. The movie is co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

