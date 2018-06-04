हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Veere Di Wedding collections

Veere Di Wedding Day 3 Box Office collections: Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha's girl gang powers Rs 36 cr

'Veere Di Wedding' has earned its place in the top 5 opening weekend collections of 2018 so far.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania starrer 'Veere Di Wedding' has stormed the Box Office. The film which was high on the buzzword ahead of its release has proved to be an entertainer as the audiences have thronged to watch this all-female outing.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, 'Veere Di Wedding' music is also riding on top slots in various chartbuster lists. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

This film has been the talk of the town for many reasons. Firstly, 'Veere...' is significant as it's seen as Kareena's comeback vehicle after her brief pregnancy break. Also, this is Sonam's first outing after marrying longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja.

'Veere Di Wedding' has earned its place in the top 5 opening weekend collections of 2018 so far. After 'Padmaavat', 'Baaghi 2', 'Raid' and 'PadMan', we have 'Veere...' enjoying its spot in the list.

The film also became the third top most opener of 2018. After 'Baaghi 2' (Rs 25.10 cr), 'Padmaavat' (Rs 19 cr), Veere earned a Rs 10.7 cr on the opening day.

The movie is co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

The Monday test is going to be crucial for the film. So, have you seen it as yet?

