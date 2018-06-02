हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Veere Di Wedding earns a whopping Rs 10.70 crores on Day 1, ecstatic Ekta announces on Twitter

Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri. 

New Delhi: The much-awaited film of 2018, Veere Di Wedding made its way to the theatres on Friday. The film not only got an overwhelming response from the audience but was also hailed by the critics. And now the film has emerged as the complete winner at the Box Office by earning a whopping Rs 10.70 crore on Day 1.

Co-producer Ekta Kapoor took to Twitter to share the collections. She wrote, "We have just got d nos hot out of the oven! The all india box office total for #VeerediWedding is 10.70crores on day one!!!

In another tweet, Ekta listed her reason for tweeting the collections before the trade analyst. She wrote, "I wanted to tweet d nos myself even before d official release as it’s been a struggle convincing ppl that films r gender agnostic! Picture sirf teen cheezo ke vajah se chalti hai entertainment entertainment aur entertainment !!! Rheaaaa ruchikaaaa this one is urs."

Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri. The film marks the comeback of Kareena Kapoor Khan post the birth of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. Apart from her, the film stars Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker in lead roles. It has been produced by the czarina Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. Permanent roommates actor Sumeet Vyas also plays a pivotal role in the film. 

