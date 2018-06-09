हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Veere Di Wedding: Kareena-Sonam's film stays steady at Box Office, touches Rs 60 crore mark

Veere Di Wedding is an upbeat coming of age story revolving around the lives of four childhood friends and the ordeal they go through in the modern day world.

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's all-female flick 'Veere Di Wedding' has hit the bull's eye at the Box Office. The film opened to mixed reviews from the critics but has certainly impressed the fans. Some have loved the all-female flick while others have had their reservations over certain portions of the film. But all said and done, 'Veere Di Wedding' has nailed it and how!

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi, the film released theatrically on June 1. Despite entering into the week 2 of its release, the film continues to stay steady at the Box Office. 

On Friday, the film collected Rs 3.37 crore at the ticket counter. It has earned Rs 92 crore worldwide so far. And the numbers are expected to increase further looking at the response the film has been garnering from the audience. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: "#VeereDiWedding is STEADY at the commencement of Week 2... Biz should witness an upward trend on second Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 3.37 cr. Total: ₹ 60.33 cr. India biz."

The film features Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. With numbers like 'Tareefan', 'Veere' title track, the music is also riding on top slots in various chartbuster lists.

This film has been the talk of the town for many reasons. Firstly, 'Veere...' is significant as it's seen as Kareena's comeback vehicle after her brief pregnancy break. Also, this is Sonam's first outing after marrying longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja.

The film also became the third topmost opener of 2018. After 'Baaghi 2' (Rs 25.10 cr), 'Padmaavat' (Rs 19 cr), Veere earned a Rs 10.7 cr on an opening day. The movie is co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

