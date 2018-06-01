हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding movie tweet review: Get ready to be surprised

Veere Di Wedding is all about the bond of friendship between four girls and their dealing with life, love, marriage and heartbreak.

Image Courtesy: Movie poster

The much-awaited flick of 2018, Veere Di Wedding starring the iconic actress Kareena Kapoor along with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania has hit the screens. The chick-flick is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor. 

The movie has drawn a lot of interest especially as it is Kareena's first film since she became a mother, and Sonam's first movie to release since her wedding. For Swara, it is a different zone that she is stepping into and Shikha is making her debut with the project, directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

The ladies are cast in a coming-of-age story revolving around the lives of four friends who deal with the trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal perceptions in the modern-day world. The girls openly talk about their sex lives and hurl abuses.

Ankita Chakravarti of Zee News is watching the first-day first show to review the film for you. Meanwhile, take a look at her tweets here:

Interestingly, Sumeet Vyas, who rose to fame with web-series Permanent Roommates will be seen as Kareena's boyfriend, Rishabh in the movie. 

The songs from the movie have created quite an impression already. 'Tareefan', 'Veere' and 'Laaj Sharam' from the film are already ranking at the top in the list of favourite chartbusters since a month. While the actresses left us mesmerised with their looks in 'Tareefan', the song 'Laaj Sharam' is liberating to hear.

This is the first time that Sonam, Kareena, Swara and Shikha are sharing the screen space. We couldn't be more excited to see the magic these four remarkable actresses spill on the silver screen.

Tags:
Veere Di Weddingveere di wedding reviewKareena Kapoor KhanSonam KapoorSwara BhaskerShikha TalsaniaVeere Di Wedding film reviewVeere Di Wedding tweet reviewVDW review

