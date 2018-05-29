Veere Di Wedding: Reasons to watch this chick flick

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania starrer 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to make a splash on the silver screens on June 1, 2018. The movie which also stars Sumeet Vyas has created quite a buzz already through its intriguing trailer and fantastic music. While we can't wait for the film to release, here are reasons to watch this chick flick directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

Emphasis on female friendship

In times where movies like 'Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dubara' have made quite an impression, a film like 'Veere Di Wedding' is needed to celebrate the beauty of true female friendship. Defying the common notion of 'women can be nasty', it looks like our Veeres will depict how meaningful and deep female connections are. It has been a while since a movie on the life of four female friends hit the screens!

Four remarkable actresses in one frame

The star-cast of the movie is quite impressive. This is the first time that Sonam, Kareena, Swara and Shikha are sharing the screen space. We couldn't be more excited to see the magic these four remarkable actresses spill on the silver screen.

Kareena's return to Bollywood after pregnancy

Veere Di Wedding marks Kareena's return to Bollywood after giving birth to the adorable little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. All the Kareena Kapoor fans are purely excited about this one!

Superb Songs

The songs from the movie have created quite an impression already. Songs like 'Tareefan', 'Veere' and 'Laaj Sharam' are among favourites of many. While the actresses left us mesmerised with their looks in 'Tareefan', the song 'Laaj Sharam' is liberating to hear.

Sonam's first movie after marriage

Sonam Kapoor married her longtime beau Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, and this will be her first film after tying the knot. It is exciting to see Sonam on the silver screen after becoming Mrs Ahuja.

Need more reasons? So, book your tickets asap!