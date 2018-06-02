हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding shatters myth about adult films, smashes records overseas

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The much-awaited film of 2018, Veere Di Wedding made its way to the theatres on Friday. The film not only got an overwhelming response in the domestic market but also saw a solid start in key international markets. 

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film has broken the myth that adult-themed Indian movies don't perform overseas. 'Veere Di Wedding', which released on June 1, is ranking on the top charts of Australia, United Kingdom and New Zealand. 

Sharing the worldwide collection of the film, Taran tweeted, "#VeereDiWedding takes a SOLID START in key international markets on Fri...
AUSTRALIA: A$ 108,246 [₹ 54.87 lakhs]... Debuts at No 7
UK: £ 65,423 [₹ 58.49 lakhs]... Debuts at No 8
NEW ZEALAND: NZ$ 35,975 [₹ 16.82 lakhs]... Debuts at No 5
@Rentrak". 

"The general feeling is, cuss words and adult-themed Indian movies *DON’T* work Overseas... #VeereDiWedding has shattered the myth... The film breezes into the TOP 10 charts of Australia, UK and New Zealand and this is no small achievement... Data follows... @Rentrak," he posted in another tweet. 

The movie opened to 2177 theatre screens in India this year, and about 470 screens overseas.

Earlier in the day, co-producer Ekta Kapoor took to Twitter to share the collections. She wrote, "We have just got d nos hot out of the oven! The all India box office total for #VeerediWedding is 10.70crores on day one!!!

'Veere Di Wedding' is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri. 

The film marks the comeback of Kareena Kapoor Khan post the birth of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. 

Apart from her, the film stars Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker in lead roles. It has been produced by the czarina Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. 'Permanent roommates' actor Sumeet Vyas also plays a pivotal role in the film. 

