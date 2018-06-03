हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding: Sonam-Kareena starrer rakes in moolah at Box Office

The film, which has become the third highest grosser of this year, has so far collected Rs 22 crore at the Box Office. 

Veere Di Wedding: Sonam-Kareena starrer rakes in moolah at Box Office
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Veere Di Wedding, which made its way to the theatres on Friday, has received an overwhelming response, not just from the audience but also from the critics. The film has also gone to emerged as a winner at the Box Office. 

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, VDW, which opened to Rs 10.70 crore, collected Rs 12.25 crore at the Box Office on Saturday. It stands with the net collection of Rs 22.95 crore. 

The film is expected to perform better at the ticket counter on Sunday. As per Taran, the collection of VDW is likely to cross Rs 35 crore by the end of the weekend. 

Check out his post here:

And not just the domestic market, 'Veere Di Wedding' performed well in key international markets too. 

On Saturday, Taran shared the worldwide collection of the film, writing, " 

'Veere Di Wedding' is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri. The film marks the comeback of Kareena Kapoor Khan post the birth of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. Apart from her, the film stars Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker in lead roles. 

It has been produced by the czarina Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. Permanent roommates actor Sumeet Vyas also plays a pivotal role in the film. 

Tags:
Veere Di WeddingKareena Kapoor KhanNikhil DwivediVeeer Di WeddingSonam Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close