Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding collection: Kareena-Sonam's film stays strong at Box Office, to cross Rs 50 crore mark today

The film has passed the crucial Monday test with flying colours.

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Shashanka Ghosh's latest outing 'Veere Di Wedding' has hit the right chord at the Box Office. Some have loved the all-female flick while others have had their reservations over certain portions of the film. But all said and done, 'Veere Di Wedding' has nailed it and how!

The film features Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

"#VeereDiWedding is going STRONG... Will cross ₹ 50 cr mark today [Wed; Day 6]... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr, Tue 5.47 cr. Total: ₹ 48.03 cr. India biz.," he tweeted.

With numbers like 'Tareefan', 'Veere' title track, the music is also riding on top slots in various chartbuster lists.

This film has been the talk of the town for many reasons. Firstly, 'Veere...' is significant as it's seen as Kareena's comeback vehicle after her brief pregnancy break. Also, this is Sonam's first outing after marrying longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja.

The film also became the third topmost opener of 2018. After 'Baaghi 2' (Rs 25.10 cr), 'Padmaavat' (Rs 19 cr), Veere earned a Rs 10.7 cr on an opening day. The movie is co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

