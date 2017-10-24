Veere Di Wedding teaser poster: Kareena, Sonam and gang are shaadi ready!

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan's much-talked-about comeback venture Veere Di Wedding has an impressive ensemble star cast and the first teaser poster is out! Bebo will be seen on the big screens after her brief pregnancy break.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the teaser poster of the film.

Teaser poster of Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's #VeereDiWedding... Main poster out tomorrow with release date... #GetReadyForVeereDiWedding pic.twitter.com/XJ7KKUOguZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 24, 2017

Veere Di Wedding is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor. The romantic comedy-drama stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania respectively. The full poster along with the release date will be unveiled on October 25, 2017.

Interestingly, Sumeet Vyas, who became famous for web-series Permanent Roommates will be seen as Kareena's boyfriend. The film will reportedly hit the screens next year.