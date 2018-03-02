Veerey Ki Wedding movie review: Another wedding-wali romcom

There are two brothers played by the talented duo Jimmy Sheirgill and Pulkit Samrat who keep knocking into an assortment of girls from Haryana and Delhi as they plough along a plot that pulsates a populated energy. That in a nutshell, is 'Veere Ki Wedding' (VKW) one more film about a shaadi, a baraati and other challenges that man faces when wooing a woman.

Balli (Jimmy Sheirgill) has proven singularly unlucky in love. How do we know? He says so and even puts his mouth where his money is by dating women who don't seem interested in him.

One such lady Rinki (Payal Rajput) keeps talking constantly about her ex-boyfriend until Sheirgill known to have infinite patience with difficult women (in "Happpy Bhaag Jayegi", his bride ran away to Pakistan from the mandap) quietly asks, "Aap chup chap jayengi yaa main aapko yahan se neeche phekwa doon."

There is a female cop (Yuvika Choudhary) who has the hots for Balli. Swooping down to raid the wrong venue she is meant to be a laugh riot. Laugh at Balli's misadventures with women if you must. His kid brother Veere (Pulkit Samrat) is worse. He is your local do-gooder who helps distressed people.

If only Veer knew of the audiences' distress. Though well-meaning and innocuous VKW is like a gust of hot wind hitting your face in mid-Summer. Every character speaks with a bombastic guffaw, as if to remind us that this is indeed a film that's supposed to make us laugh. Characters keep barging in incessantly, and newer ways of generating laughter are sought desperately.

In one early episode Kriti Kharbanda who executed herself with restrained humour in her last romcom 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana', pulls out all stops pelting kulfi bars at people on the road. Her father played by Satish Kaushik gets hysterical whenever someone mentions the name 'Prabhu'. Maybe he couldn't get Prabhdheva's dance steps right in some shaadi.

It's hard to tell when Kaushik is aggravated since each one of the 277 characters (or is it 278?) tends to get hysterical sooner rather than later. I did try to keep up with the torrent of characters. But soon gave up. There are only that many gate crashers you can check at a wedding.

By the time the rudderless humour express chugs to its wedding climax, there is a Haryanvi Mamajee and his brainless sidekick running around the venue probably in search of a script.

Do wake us up when they find it.

(Ratings: 2/5 Stars)