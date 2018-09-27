Vicky Kaushal-Yami Gautam's Uri first logo unveiled, teaser to be out on Friday

New Delhi: The makers of 'Uri' starring Vicky Kausal and Yami Gautam, on Thursday unveiled the first official logo of the film.

Sharing the logo of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam... Here's the logo of Ronnie Screwvala's next movie #Uri - The Surgical Strike... Directed by Aditya Dhar... Teaser out tomorrow."

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam... Here's the logo of Ronnie Screwvala's next movie #Uri - The Surgical Strike... Directed by Aditya Dhar... Teaser out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/2MCNpfX1ZM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2018

The teaser of the film will be released by the makers on Friday.

The story of 'Uri' is based on surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan occupied Kashmir after the Uri terror attacks in 2016.

The film has been directed by debutante director Aditya Dhar and produced under Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP. Vicky plays the role of a lead commander-in-chief who leads the surgical strike against Pakistani terrorists. Yami will play the role of an intelligence officer and will be acting alongside Vicky in the film.

'Uri' also features Yami Gautam, Kriti Kulhari, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Manish Chaudhary among others.

Militants attacked an army camp in Uri, killing 19 soldiers. Eleven days later, the Indian government announced they had conducted a ‘surgical strike’ at Pakistan occupied Kashmir killing an estimated 38 terrorists.

"The film is the story of what happened in those eleven days," director Aditya Dhar said.