Vicky Kaushal celebrates Uri success with rumoured girlfriend Harleen Sethi?

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented actor Vicky Kaushal, who is currently basking in the success of his recent release 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', took time to celebrate the occasion with his rumoured girlfriend Harleen Sethi.

Vicky had admitted on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' about being in a relationship, he didn't mention his girl's name. But rumours are rife that he is in a serious relationship with television actor and dancer Harleen Sethi.

Taking to her Instagram, Harleen uploaded a photo from the success party of the film. In the photo, the couple is all smiles as they pose for the camera, twinning in black sweatshirts with film's viral dialogue 'How's The Josh?' imprinted on it. "High Sir! #URI," read the caption.

Harleen had also attended the special screening of the film with Vicky, adding more fuel to the fire. Interestingly, on Neha Dhupia's chat show a couple of months ago, Vicky had dedicated Diljit Dosanjh's song 'Do You Know Main Tenu Kinna Pyar Karda' to Harleen.

It appears that like other B-Town lovebirds, this couple too doesn't mind hiding their relationship.

Also spotted at 'Uri' success bash were Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, director Aditya Dhar, producer Ronnie Screwvala, Paresh Rawal. Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Shashank Khaitan were others who were invited to the bash.

Talking about Vicky's latest film, 'Uri' has turned out to be the first Bollywood hit of 2019. The film has so far minted Rs 63 crore.