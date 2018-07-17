हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vicky Kaushal injures right arm while shooting for 'Uri'

Despite the injury, Kaushal has resumed the shoot following a short break during which he returned to Mumbai for a few days.

Vicky Kaushal injures right arm while shooting for &#039;Uri&#039;
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Belgrade: Actor Vicky Kaushal recently got himself injured while he was filming for his upcoming film 'Uri' in Serbia.

The 30-year-old injured his right arm badly during the shooting of an action sequence last week. Despite the injury, Kaushal has resumed the shoot following a short break during which he returned to Mumbai for a few days.

"The doctors said it was due to muscle inflammation and overexertion. He has been undergoing daily physiotherapy sessions. However, Vicky has resumed the shoot in Serbia despite the injury. The team has made arrangements and planned the schedule in a way to ensure that the injury isn`t aggravated," added a source.

The 'Sanju' star has been undergoing training as the film requires him to pull off some daredevil stunts. The film is based on Indian army`s effective surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri town on September 29, 2016.

The movie, which is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala, also features Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

