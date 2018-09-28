हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uri

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri teaser: Watch the tale of grit and sacrifice!

It shows how our soldiers lead the battle and give it back with a bang at the time of the need.

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in 'Uri—The Surgical Strike. The makers have unveiled the teaser of the gritty tale of valour and sacrifice. It shows how our soldiers lead the battle and give it back with a bang at the time of the need.

'Uri—The Surgical Strike' is based on the Indian army's surgical strike operation on terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2016.

Watch the teaser here:

Today happens to be 'Parakram Parv' (the surgical strike reportedly took place during the intervening night of September 28-29.)

Vicky Kaushal plays the lead in the movie and makes an intense first impression on the poster. The film also stars Yami Gautam in the lead and the project will be helmed by Aditya Dhar.

The actor plays the Indian soldier who along with other men leads the fight to avenge the death of the martyrs.

The movie will hit the screens on January 11, 2019.

