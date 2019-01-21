Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike crosses Rs 100 crore at Box Office

New Delhi: Talented B-Town find Vicky Kaushal's latest outing 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' has hit the bull's eye at the Box Office. The film has done incredibly well at the Box Office and is continuing its stronghold at the ticket counters. The movie has benefitted hugely from the positive word of mouth publicity.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: “And #Uri crosses ₹ cr... Sure, ₹ cr is *not* the yardstick to gauge the success of a film, but it should be celebrated when mid-sized films like #SKTKS, #Raazi, #Stree, #BadhaaiHo and #UriTheSurgicalStrike hit century... Content is king and the audiences are king makers!”

And #Uri crosses ₹ cr... Sure, ₹ cr is *not* the yardstick to gauge the success of a film, but it should be celebrated when mid-sized films like #SKTKS, #Raazi, #Stree, #BadhaaiHo and #UriTheSurgicalStrike hit century... Content is king and the audiences are king makers! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike surpasses all expectations, estimations and calculations... Wreaks havoc at the BO... Weekend 2 [₹ 37.96] is higher than Weekend 1 [₹ 35.73 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 7.66 cr, Sat 13.24 cr, Sun 17.06 cr. Total: ₹ 108.90 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 70.94 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 37.96 cr

Total: ₹ 108.90 cr

India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.#Uri is not going to slow down soon... Should emerge the highest grossing medium-budget film, surpassing the *lifetime biz* of #TWMReturns. #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2019

The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts. It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

Have you seen the warfare film as yet?