Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is high on 'Josh' at the Box Office- See collections

New Delhi: This week two much-anticipated films made to the theatres 'The Accidental Prime Minister and URI: The Surgical Strike'. While the Anupam Kher starrer despite having a gripping storyline failed to gather rave reviews, the war-drama starring Vicky Kaushal proved to be an absolute winner at the Box Office. The film opened on a great note and was given thumbs-up by the critics and audience. Despite clashing with Simmba and various other films, Uri: The Surgical Strike witnessed a remarkable growth.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [Sat]... Glowing word of mouth is converting into BO numbers... Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 51.59%... Day 3 [today] should be bigger... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr. Total: ₹ 20.63 cr. India biz. #Uri."

Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok. The film released across the country on January 11 and has managed to impress both critics and the audience. As per trade pundits, the Aditya Dhar's war-drama had a roaring start at the Box Office on day 1.

The film clashed with Anupam Kher-Akshaye Khanna starrer 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which minted Rs 4.50 crore on the first day. The Vicky-starrer,however, is marching ahead of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which chronicles the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in office.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' also stars Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.