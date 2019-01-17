Vicky Kaushal-Yami Gautam's Uri refuses to slow down at Box Office

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors from the young crop the industry has. His latest flick 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' has become the first hit film of the year 2019. The film arrived in the theatres on January 11, 2019, and faced a clash with Anupam Kher-starrer 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. Yet, it emerged victorious in the Box Office battle.

'Uri' is based on true events does not reek of jingoism or hyper-nationalism contrary to claims and boasts of some extremely powerful performances by Vicky and Paresh Rawal.

As per industry experts, the film is better than 'Raazi', 'Stree' and 'Badhaai Ho'. 'Uri' made an impressive start of Rs 8 crore. Yesterday, it breached the 50 crore mark and stands with the net collection of Rs 55 crore.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the business collections of the film, and tweeted, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike is sensational... Crosses ₹ 60 cr... En route ₹ 100 cr Club... Is a SUPER-HIT. On course to be a BLOCKBUSTER... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 7.73 cr. Total: ₹ 63.54 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh."

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is sensational... Crosses ₹ 60 cr... En route ₹ 100 cr Club... Is a SUPER-HIT. On course to be a BLOCKBUSTER... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 7.73 cr. Total: ₹ 63.54 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2019

In the opening weekend, the film earned Rs 35 crore from the domestic front. It has so far collected Rs 8 crore from overseas taking its worldwide collections to Rs 64.45 crore.

The film is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok. It has managed to impress both critics and the audience. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina.

It is directed by debutante Aditya Dhar and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. 'Uri' was announced by producer Ronnie Screwvala after one year of the surgical strike in September 2017.