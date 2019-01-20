Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike set to cross 100 crore mark at box office

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' has done wonders at box office and is on its way of becoming the first blockbuster of this year. As per noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film will cross the 100 crore mark at box office today and will, therefore, be the first Hindi language film to enter the coveted club this year.

Adarsh couldn't stop praising the film on Twitter. He also shared the latest collections of the film.

Check out his tweets here:

#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues to make big noise at the BO... Should cross ₹ cr mark today [Day 10]... Second Sat is higher than first Sat [₹ 12.43 cr] and almost double of second Fri... [Week 2] Fri 7.66 cr, Sat 13.24 cr. Total: ₹ 91.84 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh

#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues to make big noise at the BO... Should cross ₹ cr mark today [Day 10]... Second Sat is higher than first Sat [₹ 12.43 cr] and almost double of second Fri... [Week 2] Fri 7.66 cr, Sat 13.24 cr. Total: ₹ 91.84 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is the best trending film, as far as medium-budget films go... Even better than #TWMReturns, which is the highest grossing film in this category... Data follows... #Uri #HowsTheJosh

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is the best trending film, as far as medium-budget films go... Even better than #TWMReturns, which is the highest grossing film in this category... Data follows... #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2019

The film is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok. The film released across the country on January 11.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.