हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uri

Vicky Kaushal's war-drama Uri takes an impressive start — Here's film's first-day collections

The film is expected to see further growth during weekends.

Vicky Kaushal&#039;s war-drama Uri takes an impressive start — Here&#039;s film&#039;s first-day collections
Photo courtesy: Film Poster

New Delhi: While 2018 closed with Rohit Shetty's masala flick 'Simmba' which broke several records on the Box Office and emerged out as one of the biggest grosser in recent times, the year 2019 saw the start with two films — 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. Released on the same day, both the films are centred on the country and nationhood.

Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads across the Line Of Control. The film released across the country on January 11 and has managed to impress both critics and the audience. As per trade pundits, the Aditya Dhar's war-drama was off to a roaring start on the Box Office as it has collected over Rs 8 crore on day 1. 

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first day business collection of the film on Twitter, writing, "#2019 begins with a bang... #UriTheSurgicalStrike embarks on a flying start... Should witness growth on Day 2 and Day 3... Fri ₹ 8.20 cr. India biz. #Uri." 

And it is a good number considering the face value the film had. The high-octane action film is expected to fare well further during the weekends. 

The film clashed with Anupam Kher-Akshaye Khanna starrer 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which minted Rs 4.50 crore on the first day. The Vicky-starrer, therefore, is marching ahead of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which chronicles the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in office.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' also stars Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. 

Tags:
UriUri Box OfficeUri collectionsVicky KaushalYami GautamAnupam KherAkshaye KhannaKriti Kulhari

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close