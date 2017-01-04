Vidya Balan in ‘Begum Jaan’ – First Look

Mumbai: A photograph from the sets of Srijit Mukherji’s Begum Jaan starring Vidya Balan has been doing the rounds on social media and it is believed to be the first look of the film.

The photo in question also features Gauahar Khan and another girl, presumably actress Pallavi Sharda.

Check out the image below:

‘Begum Jaan’ is apparently the Hindi adaptation of Mukherji's stellar Bengali offering ‘Rajkahini’.

The very talented actress plays a brothel's madam in Punjab during India's Partition in 1947.

Jointly produced by Vishesh Films and Play Entertainment, ‘Begum Jaan’ marks Mukherji's directorial debut in Hindi films.

The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajesh Sharma, Rajit Kapur and Ila Arun.