Vidya Balan's 'Tumhari Sulu' will show her naughty side!

New Delhi: The super talented Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who was last seen in 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' has some interesting ventures in her kitty. The 'Dirty Picture' actress will next be seen in films such as 'Begum Jaan' and 'Tumhari Sulu'.

The actress told PTI that both her films are completely different. She said, "I am busy with 'Begum Jaan' and 'Tumhari Sulu', both are completely different films. 'Tumhari Sulu' is a fun film. Sulu is a late night RJ and it will unleash the naughty side of me."

'Tumhari Sulu' is directed by Suresh Triveni and the story revolves around a woman named Sulochana, fondly known as Sulu. She lands herself an unexpected job of a fun and feisty RJ and anchors a late night show.

The National Award-winning actress is equally excited about Srijit Mukherji's historical drama 'Begum Jaan'. "Begum Jaan' is a period historical film set in the partition time. It's a very powerful story that I felt compelled to tell," Vidya said.

The film, an adaptation of the 2015 Bengali film 'Rajkahini', is scheduled to release in March.

