Commando 3

Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Commando 3' to go on floors soon

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal will next be seen in 'Commando 3'. The film is set to go on floors in September this year. It will be helmed by Aditya Datt who has previously directed films like ‘Table No. 21’ and web series ‘Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone’.

The makers will start filming in London this month and it is likely to be bigger than the previous parts. Apart from Vidyut, ‘Commando 3’ will also star Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah. It might hit screens in the second half of 2019.

‘Commando 3’ is being presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Vipul Shah.

The first part of 'Commando' came out in 2013 and introduced Vidyut Jammwal as the next action hero in the industry. The sequel ‘Commando 2’ scraped through at the box-office despite a bigger cast and canvas but this time, hopes are high.

It will have mind-blowing action sequences as well. 

