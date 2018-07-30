Vidyut Jammwal's 'Junglee' gets a new release date, check out fresh stills

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal has a body to die for and is known for her action stunts on-screen. The actor will next be seen in Hollywood director Chuck Russell's upcoming venture titled 'Junglee'.

In fact, an international website has ranked him amongst the top martial artists in the world. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new release date of 'Junglee' along with some fresh stills.

Vidyut Jammwal is making news... An international website has ranked him amongst the top martial artists in the world... Vidyut's forthcoming film #Junglee readies for release on 5 April 2019... Produced by Junglee Pictures... Directed by Chuck Russell... Glimpses from the film: pic.twitter.com/qxhHsttKbk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 30, 2018

'Junglee' will now hit the screens on April 5, 2019. It tells the story of a family and their relationship with elephants. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on Dussehra, October 19, 2018.

The film reportedly revolves around a character named Ashwath, born in the jungles of Kerala. Much to his animal-activist father's disappointment, Ashwath goes on to become a big-shot veterinarian in the big city of Mumbai.

When Ashwath returns to Kerala after years he decides to expose and fight against the elephant poaching racket in the country.

Vidyut's elephant friend is called 'Bhola' in the film. Director Chuck Russell has previously helmed Hollywood biggies such as 'The Mask', 'Scorpion King'.