Vikas Bahl

Vikas Bahl's name to be dropped from Hrithik Roshan's Super 30?

After allegations of sexual misconduct on Vikas Bahl, the makers of 'Super 30' have unanimously decided to drop his name from the project altogether.

Vikas Bahl&#039;s name to be dropped from Hrithik Roshan&#039;s Super 30?
Pic courtesy: Film poster

New Delhi: Ever since a former employee of now disolved Phantom Films accused 'Queen'director Vikas Bahl of sexual misconduct, several celebrities with the likes Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Hansal Mehta have come out and slammed the filmmaker for his 'shameful' act. 

While Kangana revealed her own share of horrific experience of working with the filmmaker, actor Hrithik Roshan expressed his disappointment over the same while asking the producers of the film to take a harsh stand on the issue if need to be. 

Sharing a post on his Twitter handle, Hrithik wrote, "It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of 'Super 30' to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be. This is not to be hushed or brushed under the carpet. All proven offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up."

After the actor's reactions, several media reports have claimed that the makers of Hrithik's upcoming much-awaited film 'Super 30' have unanimously decided to drop Vikas Bahl's name from the project altogether. However, an official confirmation on the same remains awaited. 

Also, Vikas has not yet responded to any allegations levelled against him. 

Earlier today, another 'Queen' actress, Nayani Dixit came out in open and accused the filmmaker of sexual misconduct harassing her on the sets of the 2014 film. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Nayani said that she literally gave him a stern warning to not repeat any indecent beaviour with her again. The actress further revealed that after the warning, Vikas alleged got extremely rude to her and began finding faults in her, in a way of taking revenge. 

"Once day, when I came on the sets of the film (Queen), something went wrong with my hair. I didn't get it as it’s not my area of concern. But Vikas blasted me and he behaved very weirdly with me. Now when I look back, I realized that why this behaviour. Since he did not get a chance on me, he was taking revenge," Nayani told the website.

Recalling another incident, Nayani said that Vikas even offered her to share his room when 'Queen' was being shot in Delhi. "They kept us in a 2-star hotel. When I said that I am not comfortable, Vikas told me that he can share his room with me. Look at his audacity." 

"We were shooting for the 'London Thumakda' song and in the crew, there was a 21-year-old local Delhi girl who was in the costume department. Vikas flirted even with her and she was very uncomfortable and she later confided to me that why this person is always after me. Even Kangana Ranaut was witness to this drama and even she was taken aback. She remarked, ‘Tu pagal hai kya?"

In a recent interview with India Today, Kangana also accused Vikas of sexual misconduct on the film sets. Vikas has also been accused by another unnamed actress of forcefully trying to kiss on her lips during a party while pretending to be drunk.

