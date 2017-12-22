Vikram Vedha, Baahubali 2 in IMDb's top-10 Indian films

Washington: R Madhavan-starrer crime thriller Vikram Vedha and Baahubali 2 have been voted by the viewers as IMDb's top Indian movies of 2017.

The third movie on the list is Arjun Reddy.

Bollywood makes an appearance on the fourth spot with Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar. It is followed by Hindi Medium, The Ghazi Attack, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha and Jolly LLB 2.

Tamil film Mersal and The Great Father complete the top-10 list on the website.

These 10 films had the highest ratings by IMDb users.

"Fans worldwide demonstrated interest in a diverse set of Indian movies, from Vikram Vedha to The Great Father. It is interesting to note that films based on classics and mythology, as well as those based on contemporary issues, emerged as the two prominent themes of 2017," said Neha Gureja, IMDb's Head of Audience Development.

"Socially-conscious movies such as Secret Superstar, Hindi Medium, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha and Mersal resonated among users," Gureja said.