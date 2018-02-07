Virat Kohli reminds Anushka Sharma's 'Pari' teaser is not a fairytale—Check why

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood stunner Anushka Sharma had a fairytale wedding at Tuscany, Italy. The couple makes for a stunning couple and looked gorgeous at their wedding functions.

On the work front, Anushka's upcoming venture 'Pari' is set to hit the screens on March 2, 2018. The Holi release is her third home production of Clean Slate Films. It stars Anushka, Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor in the lead.

The teaser of 'Pari' was recently released and has got us hooked. The horror genre often attracts many eyeballs and Anushka's spooky avatar will surely give you the chills.

Now, doting hubby Virat Kohli took to Twitter and shared the 'Pari' teaser with a beautiful caption. He wrote: “Here’s a REMINDER. This is not a fairytale. #PariTeaser@AnushkaSharma @OfficialCSFilms Love it.”

Virat clearly knows how to back his talented wifey and Anushka too has shown her love many times. Recently, when Indian captain his 33rd ODI century in 105 deliveries, gorgeous Anushka took to Instagram and posted an adorable story. She shared the TV grab of Virat and wrote “100” and “What a Guy”. Team India won the match against South Africa.

Virushka fans love the couple for keeping it classy, always!