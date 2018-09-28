Virat Kohli's reaction after watching Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga - Made In India will make you go 'aww'

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who got married on December 11, 2017, are madly in love and they keep giving relationship goals. The cricketer has been extremely supportive of his wife's endeavours and goes gaga over her on social media.

The dashing sportsperson took to Twitter Friday morning to tweet about his reaction after watching Sui Dhaaga - Made in India, a film starring his wife and Varun Dhawan.

Virat, who had watched it earlier too, wrote: "Saw @SuiDhaagaFilm for the second time last night and I loved it more than the first time. What an emotional rollercoaster with brilliant performances by the entire cast. (1) #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia. (2) Mauji was superb @varundhavan. But Mamta's character stole my heart totally. Her ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful makes you fall in love with her. SO PROUD my love @anushkasharma . Don't miss it guys! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia (sic)."

Varun would be sharing screen space with Anushka Sharma for the first time in a film. The story revolves around a young married couple from a very humble background. It showcases the spirit of a tailor (Mauji) and his embroiderer wife (Mamta) who set out on a mission to produce and promote indigenous handwork and crafts.

The film is inspired by Make in India initiative of the Central Government.

Directed by Sharat Kataria and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the film presented by the Yash Raj Films' banner has released today.