Vishal Bhardwaj includes renewed version of classic track 'Tippa' in 'Rangoon'
New Delhi : Keeping up with Bollywood`s tradition, Vishal Bhardwaj has re-hashed one of his old numbers to come up with `Rangoon`s upcoming track `Tippa`.
It is a remake of Vishal and Gulzar`s old title track of `Alice In Wonderland`, a Japanese animated television series, dubbed in Hindi.
This isn`t the first time we see the ace filmmaker remaking one of his old songs. The famous `Dhan te nan` from `Kaminey` was also a rehashed version of a song he had composed for a television serial called `Gubbare`.
With `Tippa,` Bhardwaj has re-invented himself by giving a refreshing melody and a good mix of the old and new music styles in this lively and entertaining number, choreographed by none other than Farah Khan.
After `Bloody Hell,` `Yeh Ishq Hai` and `Mere Miyan Gaye England`, `Tippa` will be the fourth addition to `Rangoon`s music album.
Set against the backdrop of World War II, the flick is an intense love triangle with Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theaters on February 24.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Johnny Depp extravagant lifestyle leads to financial crisis
- Vishal Bhardwaj includes renewed version of classic track 'Tippa' in 'Rangoon'
- Tiger wishes daddy Jackie Shroff happy birthday with adorable message
- Tiger Shroff praises Aamir Khan, says every newcomer aspires to be like him
- Rakesh Roshan talks about the performances of ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Raees’ at the Box Office
- Amit Sadh talks about delay in 'Runningshaadi.com' release, says it was frustrating
- Rakesh Roshan talks about the performances of ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Raees’ at the Box Office
- Nicole Kidman to play mother of 'Aquaman'?
- Hrithik Roshan - Yami Gautam's 'Kaabil': First week collection figures out
- Star Wars film II: Shooting of 'Red Cup' kicks-off