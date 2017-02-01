Vishal Bhardwaj includes renewed version of classic track 'Tippa' in 'Rangoon'

New Delhi : Keeping up with Bollywood`s tradition, Vishal Bhardwaj has re-hashed one of his old numbers to come up with `Rangoon`s upcoming track `Tippa`.

It is a remake of Vishal and Gulzar`s old title track of `Alice In Wonderland`, a Japanese animated television series, dubbed in Hindi.

This isn`t the first time we see the ace filmmaker remaking one of his old songs. The famous `Dhan te nan` from `Kaminey` was also a rehashed version of a song he had composed for a television serial called `Gubbare`.

With `Tippa,` Bhardwaj has re-invented himself by giving a refreshing melody and a good mix of the old and new music styles in this lively and entertaining number, choreographed by none other than Farah Khan.

After `Bloody Hell,` `Yeh Ishq Hai` and `Mere Miyan Gaye England`, `Tippa` will be the fourth addition to `Rangoon`s music album.

Set against the backdrop of World War II, the flick is an intense love triangle with Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theaters on February 24.