pataakha

Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha fails to explode at Box Office, plays second fiddle to Sui Dhaaga

The first day collection of the film falls way below than the expectations. 

Pic courtesy: Film still
Pic courtesy: Film still

Vishal Bhardwaj's latest release 'Pataakha' starring Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra, which released across theatres on September 28, had a lukewarm start on the first day. According to trade analyst, the film raked in Rs 90 lakh on the first day of its release. 

The film, which is about two fiery sisters who fight viciously round the clock and share a difficult relationship with each other, faced a tough competition from Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga: Made In India'. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, business will have to grow manifold to make a good impression on the cash registers.

Sharing the box office collection of the film, trade analyst Taran tweeted, "#Pataakha Fri ₹ 90 lakhs [875 screens]. India biz… Had a lukewarm start at the start of Day 1 and should grow over the weekend… However, the growth has to be multi-fold since the starting point has been extremely low."

'Pataakha' is based on Charan Singh Pathik's short story titled 'Do Behnein'. It is directed and produced and written by Vishal Bhardwaj. Actor-comedian Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz also play pivotal roles in the film.

About the film: 

Badki, played by Radhika Madan and Chhutki, essayed by Sanya Malhotra live in a small town in Rajasthan. They are sisters who quarrel about everything from stolen bidis to teared clothes. Dipper, played Sunil Grover is their nosy neighbour, who is always on the lookout for an opportunity to make the sisters go to war, while their father, Vijay Raaz, always tries to make peace between his daughters. . However, things turn upturn when the two sisters elope and get married to their lovers, who turn out to be brothers. 

The film also has an item number titled 'Hello Hello' featuring Malaika Arora Khan.

