Vivek Oberoi to play PM Narendra Modi in biopic

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi might have been missing from the acting scene for quite some time now, but is now all set to take the silver screens by storm. The actor will be seen playing one of the most iconic characters in a biopic based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote: “IT’S OFFICIAL... Vivekanand Oberoi [Vivek Oberoi] to star in Narendra Modi biopic, titled #PMNarendraModi... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Sandip Ssingh... First look poster will be launched on 7 Jan 2019... Filming starts mid-Jan 2019.”

IT’S OFFICIAL... Vivekanand Oberoi [Vivek Oberoi] to star in Narendra Modi biopic, titled #PMNarendraModi... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Sandip Ssingh... First look poster will be launched on 7 Jan 2019... Filming starts mid-Jan 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2019

The biopic on PM Modi will see Vivek play the titular lead role. It will be helmed by MC Mary Kom director Omung Kumar, who last directed Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer 'Bhoomi'. It was hailed as Dutt's comeback venture.

The biopic based on PM Modi's life has been titled as 'PM Narendra Modi' and the shooting will kickstart this month. The first look poster of the ambitious venture will be unveiled on January 7, 2019.

Biopics have always found a greater audience and with the one based on the PM of the country, it's surely going to be a visual treat to watch. So, are you excited to watch Vivek in a new powerful avatar on-screen?