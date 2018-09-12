हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tiger Shroff

Want to be at my best in film with Hrithik Roshan: Tiger Shroff

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and it is slated to release on next year's Gandhi Jayanti.

File image

Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff, who is gearing up for his forthcoming Yash Raj Films untitled project, says that he wants to be at his best to lock horns with his onscreen idol Hrithik Roshan in the film.

Tiger was interacting with the media at the launch of innerwear brand Macho`s new collection "Macho Hint" as their brand ambassador on Tuesday here.

Asked whether he was ready to share the screen with Hrithik, he said: "I want to be at my best because he is always at his best and I don`t think he will ever go easy while shooting the film."

There were reports that there will be a dance-off between the two dance icons in the film but Tiger says "it`s too early to pinpoint"

"We haven`t really created that song yet but there is an interesting situation in the film where both of us come together on the dance floor," he said.

Asked whether Hrithik was playing his guru in the film, he said: "Yeah.. we had sort of publicized the film in that way when we announced the film on social media."

The film will see Vaani Kapoor in the female lead.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and it is slated to release on next year`s Gandhi Jayanti.

Tiger Shroff Hrithik Roshan Disha Patani Hrithik Roshan Disha Patani Bollywood Yash Raj Films

