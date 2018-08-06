हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
loveratri

Watch Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's 'Loveratri' trailer!

The film is set to release on October 5, 2018.

Watch Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain&#039;s &#039;Loveratri&#039; trailer!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is all set to make his smashing entry into the showbiz world with 'Loveratri'. The film also marks the debut of actress Warina Hussain. The rushes and posters of the film created the right kind of buzz ahead of its release.

The movie is directed by debutant filmmaker Abhiraj Minawala and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films (SKF). The makers have unveiled the trailer and Salman even shared the link on Twitter.

Watch it here:

The film is set to release on October 5, 2018. 'Loveratri' presents a love story based on the backdrop of vibrant Navratri festival. Remember the first poster showing the lead pair with dandiya sticks in their hands? Well, this one is surely going to be a colourful affair.

The trailer shows how Aayush, who plays a Gujarati boy trying to woo his ladylove Warina. Their chemistry looks fresh and you will want to watch this rom-com during the festive time. The film features Ram Kapoor, Ronit Roy in pivotal parts besides Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan's cameo appearances.

The romantic saga marks the fifth venture of Salman Khan Films production house. 

