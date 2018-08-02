हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gold

Watch Akshay Kumar-Mouni Roy's 'Gold' IMAX trailer!

'Gold' is a historical sports drama. 

Watch Akshay Kumar-Mouni Roy&#039;s &#039;Gold&#039; IMAX trailer!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The Khiladi Akshay Kumar is all set to entice viewers with his power-packed performance in 'Gold'. The film has an ensemble star cast and is directed by Reema Kagti. The film also marks the debut of television actress Mouni Roy.

The makers have unveiled a fresh IMAX trailer of the film. The film is slated to hit the screens on August 15, 2018. The new trailer will surely impress you and makes for a perfect Independence Day watch. 

Watch it here:

'Gold' is a historical sports drama. It is helmed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. It captures the 'golden era' of Indian hockey through the central character of the film Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. Akshay plays Tapan Das in 'Gold'.

Set at the backdrop of India winning its first gold medal in hockey as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics, the film promises to be yet another big one from Akki. 'Gold' features Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal in pivotal parts.

 

