2.0

Watch Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's '2.0' making video!

The film will hit the screens on November 29, 2018.

Watch Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar&#039;s &#039;2.0&#039; making video!

New Delhi: The much-awaited venture starring megastar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar '2.0' is high on the buzzword. This is the first time that the duo will be seen sharing the screen space together. The mind-blowing teaser of the most expensive Indian film ever '2.0' was unveiled a few days back and it created a storm online.

Now, the making video of '2.0' has been shared on social media which gives a sneak-peek into what went behind creating the visual impact.

Watch it here:

'2.0' is written and directed by S Shankar. This happens to be the first Indian film that is directly shot in 3D. '2.0' is a sequel to superhit 2010 Tamil film 'Enthiran' which had Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead. The sci-fi drama will see Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi respectively. Academy award winning music maestro AR Rahman has composed music for the film. Reportedly, '2.0' happens to be the most expensive Indian film being made to date. The film will hit the screens on November 29, 2018.

Looks like the fans of megastar Rajinikanth and National Award winning actor Akshay Kumar can expect the winters to be a thrilling ride!

 

