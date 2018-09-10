Watch Rhea Chakraborty-Varun Mitra's 'Jalebi' trailer!

New Delhi: A few days back, 'Jalebi' first look was shared on social media and it created a flutter amongst the viewers. Now, the makers have unveiled the trailer and it features Rhea Chakraborty and debutant actor Varun Mitra in the lead.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. Watch it here:

Trailer of #Jalebi... Mahesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films presentation... Stars Rhea Chakraborty, debutant Varun Mitra and Digangana Suryavanshi... Directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj... 12 Oct 2018 release... #JalebiTrailer: https://t.co/ue2wQ91Xqe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2018

The trailer presents a sordid love story set in New Delhi and Mumbai. The chemistry between the lead actors in fresh and something which is hte highlights of the film.

The romantic drama also stars Digangana Suryavanshi in a pivotal part. It has been directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj and produced by Mukesh Bhatt. The music is composed by Jeet Gannguli, Tanishk Bagchi, Javed-Mohsin, Abhishek Mishra and Samuel-Akanksha. The film is set to release on October 12, 2018.

Rhea started off her career as a VJ on MTV India after participating in reality show TVS Scooty Teen Diva. She made her debut in 2012 with the Telugu film 'Tuneega Tuneega'. In 2013, she made her debut in Bollywood with 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti' which got her recognition. Then in 2014, she played the character of Sonali in Sonali Cable.

She featured in Yash Raj Films' 'Bank Chor' in 2017.