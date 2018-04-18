Watch the thrilling teaser of 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming project 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' teaser has been released and it is every bit intriguing. The movie is made under the banner of Phantom Films and has that edgy, dark feel to it

The teaser doesn't reveal the identity of the masked man, who probably is Harshvardhan Kapoor and that keeps the mystery going for the viewer. The superhero mask and some kickass action is surely a cherry on top.

Watch teaser here:

'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' is a tale of a vigilante who fights the wrong in his own style. The film also features Nishikant Kamat, Priyanshu Painyuli in pivotal parts.

Earlier, there was a lot of buzz about the lead face of the film and several names from Imran Khan to Sidharth Malhotra were rumoured to be starring in it. However, finally, it went to 'Mirzya' star Harshvardhan Kapoor. The trailer of the movie will be out soon and the film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 25, 2018.

So, are you excited to watch Harshvardhan in and as 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero'?