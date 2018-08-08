When Akshay Kumar was rejected for a role in a film starring Aamir Khan

Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar is a brand we all know. Top producers are eager to work with the hunk of an actor. He is now a name to reckon with and the ultimate Khiladi of Bollywood. But did you know that he was reportedly rejected for a role in an Aamir Khan starrer?

Yes, you read that right. Akshay was rejected for the role eventually played by Deepak Tijori in Aamir's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander.

According to dnaindia.com, a Woman's Era's report suggests that Akshay had auditioned for Shekhar Malhotra's role. But filmmaker Mansoor Khan wasn't happy with his performance.

"Apna screen test diya maine, for Deepak Tijori’s role. And they didn’t like it. And, apparently, I was crap, so they removed me," the website quoted Akshay as saying while revealing the story to a media portal.

For the unversed, Akki made his acting debut with Saugandh in 1991. In the last 25 years, Akshay has created a niche for himself. He has many successful films to his credit and the list includes - Khiladi, Mohra, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Andaaz, Namastey London, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Singh Is Kinng, Housefull, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

He is looking forward to the release of Reema Kagti's Gold which is slated to hit theatres on August 15.

He has many more films in the pipeline including Rajinikanth starrer 2.0, Kesari, Housefull 4 and Good News.