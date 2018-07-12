हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sridevi

When for a split second Janhvi Kapoor saw mother Sridevi in her 'Dhadak' scene

New Delhi: Legendary actress Sridevi's untimely demise sent down shock waves across the nation. Her family, friends and fans mourned her death for days and still find it hard to digest the fact that the first female superstar of Indian cinema is not around. Her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor is making her debut in Bollywood with 'Dhadak' and the film is set to release in a few days from now.

Janhvi, who shares an uncanny resemblance to her mother recently opened up on confusing herself as Sridevi in a scene from 'Dhadak'. She told IANS, "I am my mumma's daughter, so I look like her; but I know I am different. There was that one montage shot where I am drinking milk in a scene. For a fraction of second, I thought that was mumma... I was like 'Oh God, wasn't it her? Actually, in that shot, I saw my side profile."

"I have one such image of mumma where she used to have juice in the early morning. So the moment I woke up and looked out for her around me, I would see her drinking juice from a side. So yes, that was one moment."

'Dhadak' is a remake of Marathi superhit drama 'Sairat' and stars Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter in the lead role, marking his debut as well. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The entire team is currently busy promoting the film across the nation.

The film is releasing on July 20, 2018.

 

 

