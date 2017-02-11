close
IANS | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 16:16
When Rana Daggubati felt intensely patriotic
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Chennai: Actor Rana Daggubati delivers an important speech towards the end of forthcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual drama "Ghazi". He says he felt intensely patriotic while delivering these lines.

A sneak peek of the speech can be seen in the film`s trailer.

"We wanted the speech to be highly inspiring and emotional. It comes out of the character`s strength at that crucial moment, and I felt intensely patriotic delivering those lines. I credit the script writer for writing such brilliant, powerful and short lines, as passionate as the entire team wanted," Rana told IANS.

The film, which is slated for release on February 17 in both the languages, is based on the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi submarine during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan.

Rana plays Lt. Commander Arjun Varma in the movie.

Directed by debutant Sankalp, and co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Atul Kulkarni and Kay Kay Menon, the film is partially based on the book "Blue Fish", penned by the director himself.

The story is about an executive naval officer of the Indian submarine S21 and his team who remain underwater for 18 days.

The film also stars Nassar and late actor Om Puri in a pivotal role.

First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 16:16

