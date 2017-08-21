close
Why not, says David Dhawan on working with Govinda again

IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 20:28
Mumbai: "Deewana Mastana", "Haseena Maan Jaayegi", "Aankhen", "Partner" -- David Dhawan and Govinda's collaborations gave Bollywood some memorable entertainers. The director says he would surely like to work with the actor again.

David was present at the launch of the trailer of "Judwaa 2" on Monday.

When asked about how the David-Govinda duo was reminiscent of the working relationship that Manmohan Desai and Amitabh Bachchan shared, and if he would like to collaborate with Govinda again, David said: "Why not, sure. But I would like to mention that Manji (Manmohan Desai) is always my guru... I followed his footstep all my career as a filmmaker.

"I have always made films for entertainment and I have worked with various actors. Yes, Govinda and I have created history in cinema... Govinda has been different, that's it. Now I am making a film with my son."

"Judwaa 2" is the sequel to the 1997 Salman Khan starrer "Judwaa".

Talking about Salman, David said: "Salman is a seasoned actor. These days he has become something else, but I can remember directing him in 'Judwaa'. Whenever he gave a shot, it looked like he was not interested (meant laid-back attitude), but he is the most interested one. 

"Even today when I watch the film and his performance, again and again, I keep saying he was bloody good in the film. Khan saab is something else, you know."

Considering the fact that Varun is playing the lead role in the new film, asked if he is feeling the pressure of being compared with Salman, Varun said: "See, I know there is an expectation. It is good that people expect from me... I want that. I work for the audience, so I want them to expect from me and that drives me to improve."

