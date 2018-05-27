Alia Bhatt's Raazi to enter 100 crore club today? Check out film's latest collection

New Delhi: Meghna Gulzar's latest outing 'Raazi' has not only proved that good content always turns out to be a winner at the end. Alia Bhatt once again won accolades for her acting chops and the makers couldn't be happier. Vicky Kaushal too got a big thumbs up for her performance.

'Raazi' is enjoying its winning streak as it continues to set the cash registers ringing. The film earned Rs 4.20 crore on Saturday and stands with the net collection of Rs 98.08 crore. And looking at the current Box Office trend, the film is all set to cross the Rs 100-crore mark at the Box Office today.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. The positive word of mouth publicity has definitely given it a good push. He tweeted, "#Raazi gains momentum, yet again, on third Sat... All set to cruise past ₹ 100 cr mark today [Sun; Day 17]… Alia’s third film in ₹ 100 cr Club: #2States [2014], #BKD [2017] and #Raazi... [Week 3] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 4.20 cr. Total: ₹ 98.08 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER."

#Raazi gains momentum, yet again, on third Sat... All set to cruise past ₹ 100 cr mark today [Sun; Day 17]… Alia’s third film in ₹ 100 cr Club: #2States [2014], #BKD [2017] and #Raazi... [Week 3] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 4.20 cr. Total: ₹ 98.08 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2018

'Raazi' is directed by Meghna Gulzar and happens to be an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel 'Calling Sehmat', about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film hit the screens on May 11, 2018.



On the professional front, Alia will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra', the first part of the superhero trilogy announced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role besides TV actress Mouni Roy in supporting act.

She will be seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar besides 'Kalank' which stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.