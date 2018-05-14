Will Race 3 trailer release tomorrow? Salman Khan's tweet creates doubt

New Delhi: A few days ago, Salman Khan had released a fresh new poster of his upcoming film 'Race 3' on Twitter and announced that the first trailer of the film will be released on May 15. However, his cryptic tweet today has generated doubt amongst the viewers,

Taking to Twitter, Salman wrote, "Kal ka mujhe thoda doubtful lag raha hai."

Kal ka mujhe thoda doubtful lag raha hai — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 14, 2018

The 'Dabangg' actor informed his fans about the release date of the trailer and also explained why the team is sharing several posters. He wrote, "Sach Batau, we were not ready with the Race 3 trailer.Is liye itne posters banaye.But Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai. The Race 3 trailer will be coming to you on May 15 and I promise you the wait will be worth it."

Jacqueline Fernandez, who has previously worked with Salman in Kick, also shared a poster on Twitter earlier and captioned it: "Racing against time!! #Race3ThisEid."

The third instalment of the 'Race' series will also have an ensemble cast like the other two. While Jacqueline and Anil Kapoor remain constant from Race 2, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem are the latest additions to the movie.

Unlike the other parts, this time the movie will be directed by Remo D'Souza instead of Abbas-Mastan.

Earlier this month, Jacqueline along with Bobby and Remo were spotted making separate entries at Salman's Galaxy Apartment. Also snapped was Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, who lent her voice for a song in the film.