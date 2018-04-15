Rajinikanth's Kaala to clash with Salman Khan's Race 3 at Box Office?

New Delhi: The ongoing strike in the Tamil film industry has affected the release of several movies including Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kaala'.

The film was earlier supposed to hit the screens on April 27, however, due to the ongoing strikes, its release date has been postponed.

As per the reports, the makers of 'Kaala' are reportedly planning to release the film during the Eid. Interestingly, Salman Khan's high action-drama 'Race 3' also is releasing at the same time. And, if 'Kala' too hits the theatres during that time, it will be a direct clash between the two superstars.

'Kaala' will be the Tamil superstar's second outing with Pa Ranjith after last year's 'Kabaali'. In the film, Rajini is once again essaying the role of an ageing gangster, but this time in Mumbai. 'Kabaali' showed him in the shoes of a Tamil gangster in Malaysia.

The film also features Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil, Sukanya and actor-director Samuthirakani among others. Ranjith-regular Santosh Narayanan will score the music.

Earlier, his son-in-law and actor Dhanush had shared a poster from the film that showed the superstar sitting on a chair, petting a dog - a clear play on his name in the movie and its association of the form of the Hindu god Shiva most associated with complete annihilation, Kaal Bhairav.